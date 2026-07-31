Opinion

WAGNER: Canada was known for freedom — until the Liberals wrecked it

The 1982 Charter of Rights replaced real Canadian liberty with modern government control and ideological censorship.
Pierre Trudeau paddling
Pierre Trudeau paddling Courtesy berarmountainboats.ca
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Liberals
Canadian Charter Of Rights And Freedoms
Pierre Elliot Trudeau
Freedoms
Opinion
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