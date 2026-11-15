Opinion

WAGNER: Canada’s Bill C-9 is just the start of the war on religious liberty

As Ottawa strips the ‘good faith’ religious defence from hate speech law, secular orthodoxy is eroding the very rationale for protecting faith.
Parliament casts a shadow across an open Bible in an illustration about Bill C‑9 and religious freedom.
Parliament casts a shadow across an open Bible in an illustration about Bill C‑9 and religious freedom.Image courtesy of AI
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Free Speech
Religion
Christianity
Opinion
Opinion Column
Bill C9
good faith