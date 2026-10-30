Opinion

WAGNER: Canadians sold their birthright of freedom for Pierre Trudeau’s Charter of limitations

The hidden cost of trading historic common law liberties for a modern constitutional illusion.
Pierre Trudeau, Ivan Rand, and the debate over Canada’s Charter and inherited freedoms.
Pierre Trudeau, Ivan Rand, and the debate over Canada’s Charter and inherited freedoms.Image courtesy of AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pierre Trudeau
Freedom
Charter Of Rights And Freedoms
Opinion
Opinion Column