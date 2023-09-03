God's not dead 2

Writer Michael Wagner points out and applauds the growing political efforts of today's conservative evangelicals. In the 2016 film 'God is not dead - Two,' pictured, a Christian teacher successfully fights the Little Rock (AR) school board after they threaten her with dismissal after offering a student biblical encouragement. Wagner suggests that Christians who engage in political activism tend to become better democratic citizens.

 Pure Flix Entertainment

A key tenet of democracy is the freedom of citizens to participate in the political process. The main purpose of such participation of course, is to influence the direction of government policy.

People usually get involved to convince politicians and/or fellow citizens the government should pursue — or stop pursuing — a particular course of action. A side benefit to such activism is the participants often become better citizens, more aware of the issues that affect their community and better able to articulate their beliefs and values.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This article clearly articulates the reason why the left decries “grass-roots democracy “ or “populism.” The more involved that people get in politics, the more informed they become. And this results in an electorate that can no longer be led around by the nose based on their Liberal/NDP leaders’ sound bites.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

"With this in mind, it is interesting to note that “one of the great ironies of the abortion debate is that it is actually the secular 'pro-choice' movement that routinely frames abortion as a religious issue.”

I found this statement interesting. Anti-abortion movements ARE grounded on religious foundations. Them not debating it from a religious perspective is simply a tactical decision (smart one too). They are, nevertheless, still fundamentally bound to their religious groundings. Nothing wrong with that imo, but it is really a religious matter at its core...or the opposition to the abortion choice predominantly is.

The above represents a bit of slight of hand in the logic though. I certainly do not disagree with the overall premise that Christian activism enhances democracy through broader awareness of issues, participation, etc. This is true of all groups that mobilize for a cause within a democracy and keep those activities non-violent. Are Christians any more significant than unions mobilizing their members frequently or gun owners mobilizing their members as well (bit more evident in the US than here)?

I'm not sure. However it is safe to say that being active and pushing what you believe in is critical to a functioning democracy. Groups that allow for, and further, debates on any subject benefit everyone.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

AB Sovereignty, I have to disagree with your premise that abortion is fundamentally a religious issue. In my opinion it is simply an issue of right and wrong. Do we have the right to kill a living thing for no reason other than convenience? Especially if that living thing is a small human?

Report Add Reply
JoeCalgary
JoeCalgary

Panning out to the larger issue being discussed, you miss the fact that modern Western democracies are entirely rooted in the Judeo-Christian worldview, in essence, making democracy a "religious issue," as you described it. In fact, you would be hard-pressed to find a thriving democracy that did not have its roots in Christianity as it presents the perfect "form-freedom" balance between freedom and responsibility, which no other worldview has successfully imitated.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Without their advocacy our society would be just that much farther down the toilet then it already is. Hopefully they will be around and not liquidated by the government to help pick up the pieces after the currency bubble pops and we have complete social and economic collapse, which mark my words is coming.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.