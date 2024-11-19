WAGNER: Christian conservatives are the real patriots

Leftists suggest conservative Christian political activism in Canada is a spinoff from its American counterpart. However writer Michael Wagner makes the case that it's more the left that derives its intellectual stamina from the US, via the American-style Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Here, "Where there is no vision, the people perish," taken from the Book of Proverbs Chapter 29, verse 18, is engraved upon the West window of the Peace Tower. Nigel Hannaford