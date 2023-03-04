Cory Morgan-Alberta Independence Party

Long-time Alberta conservative activist and Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan has made an important contribution to the independence movement with the release of his book, 'The Sovereigntist's Handbook: Charting the course to Western independence.' This book is unique because it explains how people can take positive and effective steps to create a new country in Western Canada.

In short, it is an activist’s 'how-to' guide for achieving independence. This kind of practical advice has long been needed to help people get involved and engage in political action to protect Alberta from a hostile federal government.

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

As a lifelong conservative, I can attest that we as a group are very patriotic. Alberta has an abundance of patriotic conservatives despite the red tide in Edmonton. The problem with Alberta sovereignty has always been this patriotism. However, thanks to the Trudeau Liberals and their many, many ethics violations, I believe that conservative patriotism is beginning to refocus on the provinces (I include Saskatchewan and northern/central BC in this.) rather than this fractured nation. The time has come for western separation!

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Alberta Independence can’t come soon enough! Time to ditch the commies in Ottawa!

susjangrant.sg
susjangrant.sg

Where can we buy this book? It sounds very beneficial and full of positive actions we as individuals can take.

holeksa
holeksa

https://www.amazon.ca/Sovereigntists-Handbook-Charting-Western-independence/dp/173881100X

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Sounds like a good read, i will be buying this book!

