Long-time Alberta conservative activist and Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan has made an important contribution to the independence movement with the release of his book, 'The Sovereigntist's Handbook: Charting the course to Western independence.' This book is unique because it explains how people can take positive and effective steps to create a new country in Western Canada.
In short, it is an activist’s 'how-to' guide for achieving independence. This kind of practical advice has long been needed to help people get involved and engage in political action to protect Alberta from a hostile federal government.
Morgan has considerable experience in the independence movement and political parties. He was the founder and leader of the Alberta Independence Party more than twenty years ago. Later, he was actively involved in some other parties, including a stint on the board of the old Wildrose Party. This book reflects the wisdom he acquired through years of work, including successes and failures, and deserves the respect of patriotic Albertans.
Morgan focuses on two primary goals for achieving independence: “acquiring citizen powers to initiate binding referendums and the creation of the winning conditions for secession when an independence referendum comes.”
That is, he believes the best way to get an independence referendum is through legislation that allows citizens to initiate referenda themselves. Rather than rely on a particular political party, he argues that the needed referendum will only be held through citizen initiative. The advantage of this strategy is that it “makes independence possible without an overtly independence-supporting government in power.”
Thus, as a first priority, “Westerners need to lobby for and establish legislation that provides for binding, citizen-initiated referenda legislation.”
From his many years of political activity, Morgan has concluded that a political party focused on independence could never be successful. As he puts it, “No single-issue independence party has ever been viable in the West, and none ever will be.” Instead, he writes, “Advocacy groups — rather than political parties — should be the prime drivers when it comes to promoting the independence movement.”
Nevertheless, there is an important role for political parties. He advises every independence supporter to be involved in a party, where they can support policies favourable to the Western cause: “Advocates for independence should be involved in political parties. It’s only through direct party involvement we can be assured pro-independence candidates are selected in nominations and that policies always reflect the interests of the West.”
Most importantly, parties should be pushed to support the above-mentioned citizen-initiative legislation that will make it possible for Albertans to force the provincial government to hold an independence referendum.
Of course, there is no point in holding such a referendum unless most citizens are convinced that independence would be beneficial. This leads to the second major goal emphasized in the book, namely, creating a political environment in which independence could win.
As Morgan writes, “Success will come when we’ve rallied a meaningful majority of the population to vote to leave the Confederation in a proper referendum. From a legal and moral standpoint, nothing else will do.”
The key to building support for independence is the activity of each independence proponent. Only the combined endeavours of concerned citizens acting as independence ambassadors will achieve the desired result: “Western independence won’t happen thanks to a group, party, or leader. The foundation for independence begins with the efforts of countless individuals, not organizations.”
Thus, much of the book instructs activists how they can make a difference in their own spheres of influence, by talking to friends and family members; by advocating independence on social media; by being active in political parties and advocacy groups, etc.
Advice is offered on how to have positive discussions of this inherently controversial issue, while avoiding angry and counterproductive confrontations. One chapter provides effective responses to common arguments against independence, such as the red-herring about Alberta being blockaded because of its landlocked geography.
Many Albertans would much rather see Canada’s constitution reformed to make it more beneficial for the West than start a new country. But even that will never happen unless the province moves toward independence. As Morgan notes, “Only the secession of a Canadian province from the Confederation will create the motivation to reform Canada’s Constitution.”
Morgan’s doubts about the viability of an independence party will be controversial within the movement. Nevertheless, anyone could benefit from this book. It guides independence supporters towards constructive activities that would make a positive contribution to Alberta’s future. The future can be friendly if enough Albertans get involved.
Indeed, the fate of Alberta is in the hands of its citizens. As Morgan correctly states, “Western independence isn’t an impossible aspiration. It’s truly within our grasp and the path to it is realistic and navigable.” That realistic and navigable path is made clear in this book.
Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta.
He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.
(5) comments
As a lifelong conservative, I can attest that we as a group are very patriotic. Alberta has an abundance of patriotic conservatives despite the red tide in Edmonton. The problem with Alberta sovereignty has always been this patriotism. However, thanks to the Trudeau Liberals and their many, many ethics violations, I believe that conservative patriotism is beginning to refocus on the provinces (I include Saskatchewan and northern/central BC in this.) rather than this fractured nation. The time has come for western separation!
Alberta Independence can’t come soon enough! Time to ditch the commies in Ottawa!
Where can we buy this book? It sounds very beneficial and full of positive actions we as individuals can take.
https://www.amazon.ca/Sovereigntists-Handbook-Charting-Western-independence/dp/173881100X
Sounds like a good read, i will be buying this book!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.