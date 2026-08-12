Opinion

WAGNER: Does the Charter protect Christian beliefs about sexuality?

Pierre Trudeau’s Charter of Rights shifted from keeping the state out of bedrooms to controlling religious beliefs.
Calgary Pride 2023
Calgary Pride 2023 Courtesy Helen Pike/CBC
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