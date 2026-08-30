Opinion

WAGNER: Fascist pancakes will make you sick

From pagan sexual ethics to big-government control, today's radical left shares far more DNA with historic national socialism than the free-market right ever will.
Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin serving "regular pancakes only, no fascist pancakes here," at a breakfast in Edmonton.
Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin serving "regular pancakes only, no fascist pancakes here," at a breakfast in Edmonton. Janis Irwin: Facebook
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