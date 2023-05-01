Home schooling

The Alberta Teachers Association, a key ally of the NDP, has historically opposed home and private schooling. The Alberta election therefore has profound implications for the future of both, with the possibility of an NDP government taking policy advice from the ATA.

 Woodley Wonderworks Wiki Commons

Teacher unions, like the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA), were established to further the interests of teachers by increasing their pay and improving their working conditions. Fair enough. But when the ATA tries to undermine the ability of parents to choose the best educational options for their children, that crosses a line.

And, indeed, the ATA crosses that line when it comes to private education.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

(1) comment

peacefulowl67
Pernicious labour unions and sclerotic bureaucracies will always hide behind the welfare of the people they ostensibly serve. It is always about their own welfare. The evidence of failures of public education are evident in more and more strip malls across Alberta; the proliferation of after school/weekend tutoring businesses that are in sufficient demand such that many of them are franchised locations. Parents have begun to notice that their kids are lacking the academics but are up to speed on any number of social justice pieties.

