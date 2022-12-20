Toronto

Critics of the Alberta Sovereignty Act say that like Quebec's Bill 101, which replaced Montreal with Toronto as Canada's business capital, the Act will cause a capital outflow from Alberta. Writer Michael Wagner argues that this will not be the case, the issue of resisting federal pressure being altogether different from forcing people to live and do business in a particular language.

 Courtesy unspash

Some people argue that any move towards a more autonomous or independent Alberta will be economically ruinous. They say defending the province from Canadian centralism will create political instability that scares away businesses and talented people.

The example cited as evidence for their point is Quebec, after the election of the Parti Québécois (PQ) in 1976. The PQ is a separatist party with a stated goal of making Quebec independent. In the years immediately following its election, tens of thousands of people left Quebec along with many businesses, resulting in severe economic decline. Supporters of the status quo say that an assertive Alberta will suffer a similar fate.

Rene Levesque

Rene Levesque, author of Quebec's language law, Bill 101, which restricted the use of English in the province.

Courtesy Ianouvelle.com

Tags

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Prof. Duane Bratt is another Air Head who has done nothing but go to School ALL of his life . . . of course Keybec's downfall was the Language issue.

As an Island of a few Million French Speakers on a Continent with back then over 200 Million Anglofiles, it was obvious to any thinking person that it would be a huge negative to doing business in or with Keybec.

Of course the clown show PM at the time moved Air Canada facilites to Montreal from Western cities.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Professor Duane Bratt is a total Liberal operative. If my Kids went to Mount Royal I would never allow Bratt teach them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.