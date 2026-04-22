Opinion

WAGNER: Left-wing church leaders express sour grapes over conservative Christian conference

From protests against Sean Feucht to criticism of the upcoming summit, the battle lines between liberal and conservative Christians are becoming impossible to ignore.
Cross in sunrise
Cross in sunriseImage courtesy of Samuel McGarrigle on Unsplash
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Sean Feucht
Franklin Graham
Billy Graham
Christianity
Opinion
Opinion Column
Alberta Christian Leadership Summit
Liberal Christianity
Conservative Christianity

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