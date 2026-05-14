Opinion

WAGNER: Let Albertans decide — democracy, not courts, should determine Alberta’s future

The ‘stay’ movement wants judges and politicians to shut down debate on independence, but Canada’s constitutional principles say the people themselves must have the final word on independence.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition. WS: Will Vasseur
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