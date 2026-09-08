Opinion

WAGNER: Liberal-friendly American interference in the 1995 Quebec referendum

American officials openly tried to sway Quebec’s historic independence vote toward a united Canada — a revealing contrast with today’s fury over US comments about Alberta independence.
Quebec Referendum
Quebec ReferendumImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Liberals
Jean Chretien
Bill Clinton
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
Quebec referendum
US interference
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