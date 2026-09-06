Opinion

WAGNER: Long before Trump questioned NATO — Pierre Trudeau tried to dismantle it

From slashing troop numbers to admiring Soviet systems, history reveals how Trudeau nearly pulled Canada out of Western defence.
Long before Trump questioned NATO — Pierre Trudeau tried to dismantle it
Long before Trump questioned NATO — Pierre Trudeau tried to dismantle itImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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