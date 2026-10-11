Opinion

WAGNER: Pierre Trudeau broke our British roots — A BC premier tried to stop him

W.A.C. Bennett was right to oppose the Charter and defend parliamentary supremacy.
W.A.C. Bennett and Pierre Trudeau
W.A.C. Bennett and Pierre TrudeauImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Pierre Trudeau
Bc Premier
Pierre Elliot Trudeau
Charter Of Rights And Freedoms
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