Opinion

WAGNER: Pierre Trudeau deliberately politicized Canada’s courts

Pierre Trudeau's judicial reforms shifted power from elected lawmakers to unelected judges, permanently reshaping Canadian democracy.
Gavel
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Pierre Trudeau
Supreme Court Of Canada
Charter Of Rights And Freedoms
Opinion
Canadian Supreme Court
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