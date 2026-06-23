Opinion

WAGNER: Pierre Trudeau was Canada’s first socialist prime minister

The rise of Trudeau’s ‘just society’ explains bigger government, weaker property rights, and Alberta’s growing desire for freedom.
Pierre Trudeau paddling
Pierre Trudeau paddling Courtesy berarmountainboats.ca
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