Opinion

WAGNER: Pride replaced Christianity as the West’s public religion

The rise of LGBTQ activism reflects a profound shift in Western values from biblical Christianity to a new cultural orthodoxy.
Toronto Pride Parade
Toronto Pride ParadeWS Files
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