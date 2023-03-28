A popular proverb says those who forget history are bound to repeat it. There is reason to believe Alberta may be about to experience this in the worst sort of way. We already had an NDP government that did much to damage the province’s economic potential and freedom. If the polls are accurate, that nightmare might return a few weeks from now.
To avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, there is much to learn from remembering Alberta’s NDP experience.
In terms of the NDP government’s impact on Alberta society, the best short summary was written for the Calgary Herald by University of Calgary law professor Peter Bowal entitled, “Counting the spoons with the departing NDP.” Bowal discusses Rachel Notley’s concession speech on losing the 2019 election. He especially focuses on her claim that the NDP government “has fundamentally changed the politics of this province.”
It's true, of course, that Notley did fundamentally change the province, and Bowal describes that change: “She has made it more divisive, more nasty and far more personal. She has unleashed more intolerance than she claims to loathe in others. She preaches inclusion but is the first to exclude. She turbo-charges identity division. The NDP’s personal condemnation of social conservatives for their religious convictions is her fundamental change of Alberta politics.”
This aspect of Notley’s legacy is especially visible in her attack on private Christian schools. Her government was forcing Christian schools to delete basic Christian doctrinal statements from their anti-bullying policies. Another Calgary Herald columnist, Licia Corbella, explained that Notley’s government objected to statements such as this: “We believe men and women were created in the image of God, after His likeness, and therefore have transcendent, intrinsic worth.”
Do you see anything wrong with that? If you don’t, that means you’re not one of Notley’s far-left ideological fanatics.
Back then, even the CBC noticed some people getting concerned about the NDP’s actions. In an article entitled “Rural Alberta leaders criticize NDP ministers, policies as attacking Christian faith,” Josh Knelson, the reeve of Mackenzie County, is described as confronting Education Minister David Eggen about the NDP’s threat to defund private Christian schools. Knelson said, “I feel that it’s an attack on Christianity and all faith-based believers. And to be quite frank, you scare me.”
Indeed, conservative Christians had every right to be scared during Notley’s reign.
Similarly, Mackenzie County council member Ernie Peters confronted Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan about comments Feehan had made attacking Jason Kenney's faith. He said to Feehan, “You mocked parts of the Old Testament, laughing about it for about four minutes. Is that your mandate for all faiths or just for Christianity in particular?”
Clearly, Notley’s government felt comfortable openly mocking and deriding conservative Christians in Alberta.
This brings us back to Bowal’s column. He described the situation perfectly: “Albertans who disagree with Notley on social issues do not want a premier who persists in demonizing them, calling them dangerous extremists and bigots. She is not morally superior to them. Name-calling and public shaming will not change their views. Ever. She seized the bullhorn of public office to stoke fear and portray religious social conservatives as despicable, sub-human, knuckle-dragging monsters.”
During the 2019 election campaign, stalwart UCP MLA Mark Smith was vilified for comments he made years earlier about the biblical view of sexuality while speaking in a church — in a church, not in a political context. Notley, of course, demonized Smith as beyond the pale in typical progressive fashion.
Apparently referring to this kind of situation Bowal noted, “However strenuously she anathematizes, belittles, slanders and maligns them, social conservatives in Alberta also have a right to run in elections, to speak and to hold their deeply held convictions, as Notley does. They can keep their jobs and be political candidates even if their religion is not compatible with hers.”
During her concession speech Notley said, “Today in Alberta, it doesn’t matter, and it should not matter, to whom you pray.” But as Bowal was quick to point out, “That is not what she believes. Only her God has the definitive voice on social issues. Albertans following other Gods or their own consciences are denigrated and scandalized.”
So here we are, just a few weeks from the 2023 election. Alberta could soon have another NDP government that will once again target religious minorities with a divisive campaign of derision and mockery.
Rachel Notley does not want an inclusive Alberta as she claims. Instead of inclusion, her time in office demonstrated that she clearly wants to exclude some Albertans from public life. The climate of social division Notley created while in government needs to be kept in mind by voters as they cast their ballots.
(10) comments
Notley is not an inclusive woman in her view we as social conservatives don’t exist or if we do she would like to get rid os us but her 1% gays like eggin are the best,Lord deliver us!
I am not a huge fan of Smith lately, especially her failed commitments to the unvaccinated. That being said, the prospect of another NDP government gives me bone-chilling nightmares. I will vote for a less than stellar UCP that doesn't keep its commitments over another round with Notley any day. At least with the UCP, Alberta can live to fight another day. One more term with Notley and AB will never come back.
If you want a Singh/Trudeau government to stomp out Alberta vote Notley.
Socialism along with communism will kill our economy and make Alberta a poor 3rd class economy as shown by the NDP when thet were accidentally in power for 4 years.
A vote for Notley is a vote for the stupidest PM ever in Trudeau.
Albertans don't want an NDP Government. Knowley is in Trudeau's back pocket, with her at the helm, Alberta will be doomed!! I see Danielle Smith is starting to show signs of falling in line with the Trudeau BS> Keep an eye on, and listen to what she says.. I've voted Conservative my whole life, but now I'm not feeling good about the UCP.
Full disclosure: I don't worship sky ghosts, sacred rocks, trees. or animals. I'm a retired 40-year Alberta trade union member. I'm still hunting.
I wouldn't vote NDP if my life depended on it. I voted for Danielle Smith in the recent Brooks-Medecine Hat by-election.
As a trade union member, I was more exposed to the NDP's anti-individual/anti-firearm/anti-freedom-of-speech/anti-Rule-of-Law playbook than the average Albertan.
The NDP's playbook is essentially a Marxist/Communist philosophy. It's poison. An NDP government would destroy the oil & gas industry. The collapse of the rest of the Alberta economy and the massive defaults on mortgages/home foreclosures would follow.
Just like in 1981 but ten times worse.
Hey Woodrow thank you for your comments. Like you I have been through many provincial and federal elections and the spring election in Alberta is in my view the most important election is recent memory. As I look to the west from Saskatchewan I see my neibour Alberta heading toward doom.
I believe every single socialist/communist in Canada is laser focused on winning Alberta for the Liberal/NDP faithful, including the Chinese communist party (CCP) who operate in every province in Canada. The CCP have been working to install the NDP in our large cities... not sure it that will ever become public.
In short the May provincial election may be Alberta's last free election. If that comes to pass if fear for all!
I can only hope the global conservative movement will bring all to bear.
Communist Party of Czechoslovakia was also mocking Christians. Nobody, who was in managerial position could go openly to church. They would lose their position or even job. The secret police spied on priests, force some of them to collaborate with communist party. Those who refused and even protested, have been arrested. That would be future of Christianity in Alberta, if NDP would win next provincial election.
I pray to God above that we as Albertans do not come under another NDP government. It is clear their ideology is not Christian based, but is indeed so clearly humanistic and secular.
