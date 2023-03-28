Notley

Rachel Notley

 Courtesy Nathan Gross/CBC

A popular proverb says those who forget history are bound to repeat it. There is reason to believe Alberta may be about to experience this in the worst sort of way. We already had an NDP government that did much to damage the province’s economic potential and freedom. If the polls are accurate, that nightmare might return a few weeks from now.

To avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, there is much to learn from remembering Alberta’s NDP experience.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

(10) comments

sammagnus1
sammagnus1

Notley is not an inclusive woman in her view we as social conservatives don’t exist or if we do she would like to get rid os us but her 1% gays like eggin are the best,Lord deliver us!

Illusion
Illusion

I am not a huge fan of Smith lately, especially her failed commitments to the unvaccinated. That being said, the prospect of another NDP government gives me bone-chilling nightmares. I will vote for a less than stellar UCP that doesn't keep its commitments over another round with Notley any day. At least with the UCP, Alberta can live to fight another day. One more term with Notley and AB will never come back.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

If you want a Singh/Trudeau government to stomp out Alberta vote Notley.

mcumming
mcumming

Socialism along with communism will kill our economy and make Alberta a poor 3rd class economy as shown by the NDP when thet were accidentally in power for 4 years.

mcumming
mcumming

A vote for Notley is a vote for the stupidest PM ever in Trudeau.

Rick Wilson
Rick Wilson

Albertans don't want an NDP Government. Knowley is in Trudeau's back pocket, with her at the helm, Alberta will be doomed!! I see Danielle Smith is starting to show signs of falling in line with the Trudeau BS> Keep an eye on, and listen to what she says.. I've voted Conservative my whole life, but now I'm not feeling good about the UCP.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Full disclosure: I don't worship sky ghosts, sacred rocks, trees. or animals. I'm a retired 40-year Alberta trade union member. I'm still hunting.

I wouldn't vote NDP if my life depended on it. I voted for Danielle Smith in the recent Brooks-Medecine Hat by-election.

As a trade union member, I was more exposed to the NDP's anti-individual/anti-firearm/anti-freedom-of-speech/anti-Rule-of-Law playbook than the average Albertan.

The NDP's playbook is essentially a Marxist/Communist philosophy. It's poison. An NDP government would destroy the oil & gas industry. The collapse of the rest of the Alberta economy and the massive defaults on mortgages/home foreclosures would follow.

Just like in 1981 but ten times worse.

guest688
guest688

Hey Woodrow thank you for your comments. Like you I have been through many provincial and federal elections and the spring election in Alberta is in my view the most important election is recent memory. As I look to the west from Saskatchewan I see my neibour Alberta heading toward doom.

I believe every single socialist/communist in Canada is laser focused on winning Alberta for the Liberal/NDP faithful, including the Chinese communist party (CCP) who operate in every province in Canada. The CCP have been working to install the NDP in our large cities... not sure it that will ever become public.

In short the May provincial election may be Alberta's last free election. If that comes to pass if fear for all!

I can only hope the global conservative movement will bring all to bear.

zjanos
zjanos

Communist Party of Czechoslovakia was also mocking Christians. Nobody, who was in managerial position could go openly to church. They would lose their position or even job. The secret police spied on priests, force some of them to collaborate with communist party. Those who refused and even protested, have been arrested. That would be future of Christianity in Alberta, if NDP would win next provincial election.

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

I pray to God above that we as Albertans do not come under another NDP government. It is clear their ideology is not Christian based, but is indeed so clearly humanistic and secular.

