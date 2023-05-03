Notley

NDP leader Rachel Notley

 Photo Credit: Twitter

In 2012, Policy Options magazine named Peter Lougheed as “the Best Premier of the Last 40 Years.” The subtitle of the announcement stated it was “Lougheed in a landslide.” No other Canadian premier even came close.

Peter Lougheed

Peter Lougheed... the best premier?

Of course, during his premiership, Lougheed was exceedingly popular in Alberta. After first winning the 1971 election, Lougheed had overwhelming election victories in 1975, 1979, and 1982. During that period, some people joked Alberta was essentially a one-party state. No one could beat the Progressive Conservatives while Lougheed was leader. His popularity was unparalleled.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.