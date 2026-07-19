Opinion

WAGNER: Should Christians be political? The case against staying silent

From abortion to religious freedom, faith cannot be separated from public life — and that neutrality is itself a political choice.
Immigrants to Canada from both Great Britain and France brought with them their Christian traditions, which made the supremacy of God an unspoken assumption in Canadian government.
Immigrants to Canada from both Great Britain and France brought with them their Christian traditions, which made the supremacy of God an unspoken assumption in Canadian government.Image courtesy of Wilfredo Rafael Rodriguez Hernandez
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