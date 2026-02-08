WAGNER: Silence is surrender — now is the time for Christians to take a stand

Christians must get involved politically if they care about the future of Canada. That is the key message of a new book by Faytene Grasseschi, a long-time activist and organizer. Her book, If Not Now Then When: Why This Moment Matters For Canada And What We Can Do About It, was released near the end of 2025.At the beginning of the book, Grasseschi wastes no time in getting right to the point, “Every generation has moments that shake it awake, hinges of history where everything turns. For many, the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk was such a moment.”Kirk’s assassination involved much more than the murder of one man. It was an attack on freedom and an act of intimidation for countless citizens who shared his views. With widespread celebration of his death on social media by “progressives” across North America, many conservative Christians realized for the first time that fellow citizens would like to see them dead. Would this knowledge lead to fear and self-censorship, or inspire courage to stand stronger for the truth?Grasseschi herself personally experienced open hostility for her views. She ran as a candidate for the Progressive Conservative Party in the 2024 New Brunswick provincial election. She writes, “I experienced this firsthand as a political candidate when a man put his two large German Shepherd dogs on a charge in my direction while canvassing. I was denied service at a hair salon, screamed at in public, told to kill myself, and lied about on social media — all because I was the local conservative candidate, and possibly because of my Christian faith.”These kinds of experiences may lead some people to keep quiet and stay out of the public eye. Who wants to be treated like that?But hiding in the shadows will only make things worse. “Silence is not safety. It is surrender.”.The freedoms we have will disappear if they are not continually defended by citizen activists, and there is no time to lose. Grasseschi writes, “I believe our nation is in a critical window, and that if we don’t begin to turn things around, and fast, the Canada that we have all known and loved may soon be a distant memory.”It may seem discouraging that the number of politically active Christians is relatively small, but that shouldn’t be a concern. Small groups of determined people can have an oversized effect on political outcomes. At one point in the book, she lists several cases where small numbers of votes could have changed the outcome of various elections at the national, provincial, and municipal levels. There are a number of serious issues currently facing Canada. For several years, the federal government has been spending like crazy, leaving a massive debt burden to future generations. It is frankly immoral for a government to spend so much now while leaving the bill to be paid by those yet to be born. Freedom is also under threat in Canada. The federal government is currently trying to pass Bill C-9 to expand hate speech legislation, and “making it easier to weaponize for political reasons, putting Canadians who are offside with the government of the day in a vulnerable position.”This kind of legislation encourages Canadians to censor themselves in order to avoid trouble and controversy. It has a chilling effect on the expression of conservative views. Abortion continues to be a central concern for Christians. Canada has no legal restrictions on abortion. This sets it apart from much of the world. “Where most countries draw limits at viability, or before 20 weeks, Canada’s absence of legal restrictions allows abortion up to the moment of birth.”.Education is another policy area where bad things are happening. Public schools in particular “have become battlegrounds over ideology and identity.”Nothing will change for the better without people getting involved politically. Christians need to engage in the process and stay engaged for the long haul. Politics is a marathon, not a sprint.There are many different ways of being involved, so activism will look different for each person. But it begins with learning about the political process and the key issues needing to be addressed. “If we want to shape our future, we must start by becoming students of the moment we are in.”For Grasseschi, volunteering to help good candidates during an election campaign is the most important form of political activism. As she writes, “If you remember one thing from this entire book, remember this: the single most effective way to influence your nation’s future is to volunteer in a tight race for a candidate who represents your values.”But there is much more to politics than just elections, so it’s important to understand that “civic influence doesn’t end on election day. It includes letters to representatives, participation in consultations and local riding associations, attending town-hall meetings, serving on boards, and simply being visible. Politicians listen to the people who consistently show up. If you want your values represented, be present where decisions are made.”This book is short, easy to read, and carries a message Canadian Christians need today. Those who heed its message could change the future of the country.