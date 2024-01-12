Opinion

WAGNER: Taking the road to serfdom in an electric car

It's been tried... the 6HP CitiCar electric car, circa 1976, now on display at the America on Wheels Auto Museum, Allentown PA
It's been tried... the 6HP CitiCar electric car, circa 1976, now on display at the America on Wheels Auto Museum, Allentown PAKlaus Nahr Wiki Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Evs
Electric Cars
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
Heather Exner-Pirot
CitiCar
Friedrich Hayek
Road to Serfdom

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news