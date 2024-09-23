Opinion

WAGNER: Ted Byfield wrote the Report on Alberta

Alberta Report was the political Bible of western conservatives
The memory of the late Ted Byfield, known in Alberta not only as a great promoter of conservatism, but also of non-public education, will be celebrated at a gala dinner in Edmonton this week. See advertising on the Western Standard website for details.
The memory of the late Ted Byfield, known in Alberta not only as a great promoter of conservatism, but also of non-public education, will be celebrated at a gala dinner in Edmonton this week. See advertising on the Western Standard website for details.
Published on
The Alberta Report
The Western Standard acquires Alberta Report brand
CBC had ideological differences with Alberta Report

