Margaret Atwood produced an enduring motif for feminist protests, with her creation of the oppressed handmaids. Unfortunately, as writer Michael Wagner explains, almost everything about her novel 'The Handmaid's Tale' is a malevolent misrepresentation of Christians in politics.

In 1985, world-famous Canadian author Margaret Atwood released The Handmaid’s Tale, about a fictional totalitarian society based on religious ideals. Besides winning many awards, it became widely popular in elite circles, spawning a movie in 1990 and a TV series beginning in 2017.

Disturbingly however, the purpose of The Handmaid’s Tale is to provide a false portrayal of what the United States would look like if conservative Christians gained political power. Atwood wrote the book in the early 1980s when the Christian Right was first making an impact on American politics, and she wanted to encourage widespread fear about that new political movement to thwart its progress.

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

