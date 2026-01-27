Opinion

WAGNER: ‘The land of my birth has vanished’ — what the Liberals did to Canada

How Liberal social engineering destroyed Old Canada and why Alberta independence is a loyal act.
Pierre Elliott Trudeau and his son Justin Trudeau
Pierre Elliott Trudeau and his son Justin TrudeauAI Canva illustration
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Liberals
Pierre Trudeau
Social Engineering
Independence
Socialism
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column
Old Canada
New Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news