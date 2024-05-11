Opinion

WAGNER: The larger, political purpose of Drag Queen Story Hour

When there are plenty of lonely grandmothers who would love to be asked to read stories to children at the local public library, why does the invitation go to men dressed as caricatures of hookers? Long-time Western Standard columnist Michael Wagner attempts an answer.
When there are plenty of lonely grandmothers who would love to be asked to read stories to children at the local public library, why does the invitation go to men dressed as caricatures of hookers? Long-time Western Standard columnist Michael Wagner attempts an answer.Reader's Digest
Loading content, please wait...
Drag Queen Story Hour
Queer Theory
Michel Foucalt

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news