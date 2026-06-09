Opinion

WAGNER: The NDP recognizes Quebec’s right to self-determination, but not Alberta’s

While the NDP champions Quebec’s right to self-determination and accepts a 50% plus one referendum result, it refuses to extend the same democratic principle to Alberta.
Naheed Nenshi
Naheed Nenshi Courtesy CBC News
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Naheed Nenshi
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