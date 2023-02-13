Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau 2

Is it the populism of people like Donald Trump that makes Justin Trudeau so dislike Section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms? Writer Michael Wagner speculates that it might be.

One of the most controversial provisions of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is Sec. 33, the so-called “notwithstanding clause.”

The provision allows the federal or provincial governments to enact laws that override certain Charter rights for renewable five-year terms.

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

G K
G K

“There should be a political consequence to” invoking the notwithstanding clause, Trudeau said.

How about having consequences for government document redaction, the use of parliamentary privilege, or prorogation? All of them used frequently by the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

I'm wondering why 33 wasn't called up by Alberta when C69 and C48 were put to the courts?

guest688
guest688

An excellent question for Saskatchewan as well? Mr. Moe any thoughts you would like to share?

Alberta1234
Alberta1234

Likely because the Constitution (pertains to C69 and C48) and the Charter are two different documents and 33 in the Charter really has no force and effect over the Constitution.

guest688
guest688

Good to know... thx Alberta1234

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

It figures the Dictator would want to get rid of the only clause that is currently protecting the people from his tyranny. Stay strong Elected Provincial Leaders. Just say No to Any changes to section 33 and keep representing the peoples vote.

