Opinion

WAGNER: The Ontario Chief Justice who warned against Pierre Trudeau’s Charter

Chief Justice James McRuer tried to stop Trudeau’s American-style judicial takeover, but Canadians chose the illusion of rights over true self-governance.
Pierre Trudeau paddling
Pierre Trudeau paddling Courtesy berarmountainboats.ca
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Pierre Trudeau
Canadian Charter Of Rights And Freedoms
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