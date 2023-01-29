Battle of Batoche

Print of the Battle of Batoche, fought from May 9th to May 12th, 1885. Batoche was the decisive battle of the North-West Rebellion, after which Louis Riel surrendered. The print above was based upon sketches by Sergeant Grundy and others.

 Library and Archives Canada

Right from the time it annexed the Prairie West, Canada’s central government has been largely indifferent to the concerns of Westerners.

In fact, Canada ignored the interests of Prairie residents until it faced armed resistance. Events since that time reveal a consistent pattern of Ottawa disregarding the West unless it faced determined opposition it could not avoid.

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

(5) comments

free the west
free the west

Win the election in May. Build the infrastructure of a future state (police, taxation, pensions) bring in legislation that asks for serious constitutional change, as in a dramatic reduction in Ottawa's power. If the east refuses this (as they will) then its either a referendum or a provincial election with the UCP promising a Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI) if they win. The status quo is simply not an option.

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

This is a historical pattern that exists globally. To use a word that many on the right do not like "Colonialism" is exactly this. I would like to reframe Colonialism to mean what happens when an elite group uses the resources of others to their own benefit. The Laurentian Elites believe that the resources of all of Canada are theirs by divine right. Actually, in 2023 they seem to believe that the resources of the entire planet are theirs by divine right, and our young men should die for their right to exploit the resources of the planet. (Think Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and now Ukraine)

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

We need to do something in the west to make the eastern imports want to leave! Then we separate and save the west from a communist dictatorship and be the freest country in the world! Fock Canada! Western separation and independence is our only option!

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Edmonton and Calgary will still say no. The status quo suits the mayors and unions just fine. After all, the unions are just advertising agencies for the Trudeau/Singh coalition paid for by the members. When all unions sold out their members body rights to the government, anyone still paying dues, literally sold their body to the government.

Report Add Reply
mike4
mike4

Yes please.

Report Add Reply

