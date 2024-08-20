Opinion

WAGNER: There shouldn't be a law that says you must send your child to school

Parents will see to it that their children get educated, without government compulsion
Morning worship at Bearspaw Christian School. With around 800 in-house students and an even larger number of home school students in its orbit, the rapidly expanding school buildings are paid for by parents and well-wishers. Columnist Michael Wagner argues that most parents are strongly driven to see that their children are educated, making anti-libertarian legislation enforcing attendance unnecessary and unwelcome.
