Opinion

WAGNER: Time's up for the USA — unless there's Christian revival

President Barack Obama meets with Rev. Billy Graham at his house in Montreat, N.C., April 25, 2010. It can be argued that the towering moral influence of Billy Graham bought decades for a United States of America whose symptoms of decline were discernible as early as the 1960s.
President Barack Obama meets with Rev. Billy Graham at his house in Montreat, N.C., April 25, 2010. It can be argued that the towering moral influence of Billy Graham bought decades for a United States of America whose symptoms of decline were discernible as early as the 1960s.Pete Souza The White House
Loading content, please wait...
Glubb Pasha
Lt.Gen. Sir John Bagot Glubb
decline of empires

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news