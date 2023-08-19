Preston Manning

Preston Manning.

 Courtesy The Speakers

Hundreds of years ago, William Shakespeare wrote the phrase “what's past is prologue,” meaning the past sets the stage for current events.

This is important to keep in mind when considering Alberta’s options in its conflict with Ottawa.

Stan Waters

Senator Stan Waters from Alberta, Canada's first elected senator.
Senate seats by province

Senate seats by province (source: WikiCommons)
GUEST COLUMN, ROB ANDERSON: Independence if necessary

Early days... Preston Manning and Stephen Harper in the Reform Party

Tags

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest356
guest356

It clearly shows that AB and the West have very limited options. Do we really want to persevere and continuously get punched in the face and threatened with extinction by these self serving and parochial Easterners? Or, do we stand on our own for the future of all Albertans. "What is past is Prologue", those who do not learn from history are destined to failure.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.