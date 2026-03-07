Opinion

WAGNER: When Canadians fought for freedom, Pierre Trudeau fought against it

As soldiers risked their lives overseas, Trudeau preached comfort from Montreal — exposing the hypocrisy at the heart of Laurentian Liberalism.
Pierre Trudeau and Castro
Pierre Trudeau and CastroWS FILES
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Trudeau
War
Pierre Elliott Trudeau
Opinion
World War 2
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news