CF-18 Aviano

Twenty five years ago to the month, in June 1998, the Government of Canada was putting serious military muscle behind a self-declared independence movement. Shown here Canadian CF-18 Hornet aircraft, normally based at Cold Lake Alberta, depart Aviano Air Base, Italy, after contributing 2,600 combat flying hours in support of NATO Operation Allied Force, the objective of which was to support the breakaway province of Kosovo in its bid to separate from the-then Republic of Yugoslavia. Ironically, that was the same year that the Supreme Court of Canada issued the Secession Reference that ruled against Quebec's right to leave Confederation.

 SSGT Jennifer C. Wallis, USAF

In the wake of the 1995 Quebec referendum on independence, the federal government sent a reference case to the Supreme Court of Canada, asking the court to rule on whether — according to Canadian or international law — Quebec could unilaterally declare independence from Canada.

In the Secession Reference decision of 1998, the court ruled that no, Quebec could not unilaterally declare independence.

