Opinion

WALLACE: A regulatory ‘House of Cards’ — the hidden costs of Canada’s climate agenda

Alberta bears the burden of decarbonizing oil through costly mandates and volatile carbon markets, while Ottawa offers no credible plan for profitability, investment stability, or global competitiveness.
Carney and Smith sign memorandum of understanding in Calgary.
Carney and Smith sign memorandum of understanding in Calgary. CPAC screenshot
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Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Net Zero
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
memo of understanding

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