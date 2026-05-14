Opinion

WALLACE: The Iran shock destroyed the illusion of a renewable-only future

As the Iran crisis cripples global supply chains, Ottawa’s regulatory barriers are preventing Canadian oil and gas from filling the world’s growing energy security gap.
Windmills and solar farms
Windmills and solar farmsAZoCleantech
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pipelines
Oil
Iran
Renewable Energy
Opinion
Opinion Column
wind and solar
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news