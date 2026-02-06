Opinion

WARREN: The end of globalization — how Davos elites got it wrong and regional power is rising

Centralized governments are fueling independence movements from Alberta to Brexit and why the globalist dream is collapsing.
World breaking apart
World breaking apartImage courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
World Economic Forum
Davos
Mark Carney
Globalization
Elites
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news