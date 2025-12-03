WATCH: OneBC documentary — 'Making a Killing'

Richmond Property owners, alarmed at the prospect that their property titles might not be worth the paper they are written on, now hear Grand Chief Nepinak claim that all of Canada is "Turtle Island." It belongs to only indigenous people — even the Métis are excluded.And France Widdowson, who goes with Dallas Brodie and Jim McMurtry to the University of Victoria to peacefully discuss the issue of the 215 indigenous children whom leaders, like Woodhouse, swear — with no evidence — were secretly buried by evil priests at Kamloops, is arrested and hauled into custody.Meanwhile, new Aboriginal title cases are springing up across the country, as Prime Minister Mark Carney stays mum on the topic..UPDATED: Frances Widdowson arrested at UVIC after OneBC barred from holding event on campus .All of this madness was sparked by Chief Roseanne Casimir's unsubstantiated 2021 claim that mass graves exist on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.For anyone interested, the OneBC caucus has produced a riveting documentary, featuring Dallas Brodie, that explains this strange episode of hysteria.Check it out here.