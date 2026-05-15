Opinion

WEISSENBERGER: Can we reverse the Trudeau immigration fiasco?

Skyrocketing asylum claims, millions of temporary residents, and weak vetting have shattered Canada’s immigration consensus and ignited a national identity crisis.
Newly arrived immigrants to Canada.
Newly arrived immigrants to Canada. Image courtesy of Twitter/X
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Justin Trudeau
Immigration
Mass Immigration
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