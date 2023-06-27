1867 Project

Cherish, don’t cancel. That’s the central message of The 1867 Project, a new book just published by the Aristotle Foundation. Twenty tightly edited essays counter the great tide of rancour inundating Canada — a land gripped by aggressive amnesia and calculated self-loathing.

Cancellation — the sickeningly familiar practice of attacking, discrediting and banishing from public life and cultural memory contemporary and historical figures alike — is a strong thread running through the volume.

Frances Witherspoon

Frances Widdowson
Macdonald statue after being defaced last summer.

Macdonald statue after being defaced last summer.

Courtesy CBC

Tags

(3) comments

Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

I haven't read the book, but it sounds as though the authors are trying to reframe the perceptions of these "cancelled" figures to make them more acceptable to those spearheading this cultural Maoist movement. Sorry, but you can't negotiate with zealots. They can only be deprogrammed or eliminated with extreme sanction.

Report Add Reply
peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

For what it is worth, I recommend everyone read this book.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.