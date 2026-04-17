Opinion

WELLS: Alberta's independence fight is in court — and democracy is the one on trial

As First Nations seek to end the collection of signatures for an Alberta independence referendum, it’s clear that stifling democracy isn’t the answer.
Stay Free Alberta’s much-anticipated event at the Calgary Stampede’s Big Four Building went off without a hitch on Monday as thousands of supporters gathered to sign the independence petition and listen to speakers later in the evening.
Stay Free Alberta’s much-anticipated event at the Calgary Stampede’s Big Four Building went off without a hitch on Monday as thousands of supporters gathered to sign the independence petition and listen to speakers later in the evening.WS/David Wiechnik
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Alberta
First Nations
Indigenous
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
Referendum Petition

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