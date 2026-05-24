Opinion

WELLS: Danielle Smith’s solution — could this be the best thing for Western independence?

As tempers flare and independence supporters are left reeling after Danielle Smith’s Thursday address, one can’t help but consider: could this work to our advantage?
Danielle Smith
Danielle SmithWS/David Wiechnik
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Referendum
Ab
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news