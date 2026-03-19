WELLS: Western independence — why Alberta isn’t Quebec

R.T. Wells is a veteran of the Royal Canadian Navy.Western independence is often compared to Quebec’s independence movement, even though what drives them is very different. Though they’re both provinces with a shared disdain for Ottawa and a firm belief that life would be better without Ontario, it’s actually remarkable how little they have in common. Nonetheless, the naysayers of Alberta's independence love to use Quebec’s failed referendum and economic fallout as a blueprint for Alberta’s future. But when the foundations of two movements are so different, can the results of one really predict the outcome of the other?In May of 2025, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet remarked that Alberta could never become its own country as it has no culture. Many articles have been written in rebuttal to that sentiment, so there’s no need to explore the Bloc leader’s ignorance here. However, the essence of what he said neatly defines the fundamental difference between the two provinces and their motivations for seeking sovereignty. It’s clear from Blanchet’s statement that he believes culture is the only worthy platform on which a revolution can stand. A particularly interesting remark considering Quebec has failed to secure independence in no less than two referendums, despite possessing a ‘real’ culture.In fact, history has shown us that culture is a very flimsy foundation for a political movement. After all, the American Revolution’s rallying cry wasn’t ‘Hey — we’re coffee drinkers!’ It was, ‘No taxation without representation.’ Clearly, what bothered Americans of old was being treated like an ATM with no say in their future, rather than a cultural parting of the ways. Sound familiar?Quebec’s nearsightedness is almost impressive. After all, if language, food, customs, and traditions were all that mattered, no one would ever emigrate — or separate. In fact, the top reasons cited for human migration are opportunity, prosperity, safety, and freedom. Notice how baguettes and escargot didn’t make the cut, but trivial things like the right to an opinion did..Though culture is enriching, it doesn’t pay the bills, nor does it secure the future of our children — a fact Quebec failed to realize. They relied too heavily on the assumption that their language meant everything to everyone and completely overlooked the logistics — people need to live. In fact, they went so far as to promise businesses that dared to remain in their newly formed nation a slew of taxes, fines, and encumbrances. Hardly the type of fertile ground needed for economic security and growth. So, ironically, it was likely the peddling of their culture that caused the whole thing to fall apart, rather than come together: prose over pragmatism never works in the long run.Alberta, on the other hand, has no such hangups. In fact, the bulk of our economic problems come from our federal government, not our own provincial one. Taxes, energy sector limitations, environmental requirements and restrictions, combined with an almost endless list of double standards, keep Albertan hands firmly tied.These measures aren’t implemented to help the province; they’re here to control it while conveniently funding the very people who hold Alberta back. It’s like the West is a quality sports car with the accelerator pressed firmly to the floor as a passenger sitting shotgun keeps the stick in neutral. Just imagine what would happen if we could actually slip it into gear?That’s the fundamental difference between Alberta and Quebec; while the francophones try to throw the car into reverse, Albertans are itching to leave a trail of burned rubber behind them. This ambition is palpable and catching the eye of investors around the world — as well as across the border..Despite CBC’s best efforts to portray an economy that’s teetering on collapse for daring to utter the word ‘referendum,’ major investors are looking at Alberta with interest. Since independence has been on the docket, Dow has announced a $10 billion petrochemical project in Alberta, and Synapse Data Center is pushing to build its own multi-billion-dollar venture. The US government has declared interest in reviving the Keystone XL pipeline, all while the Secretary of the US Treasury, Scott Bessent, describes Alberta as a ‘natural partner.’These are not the signs of an investment climate headed towards disaster. In fact, the savvy venture capitalists have caught wind of something quite different — a land of opportunity. With low corporate tax rates, no provincial sales tax, a fantastic location for North American trade access, and a budding hub for innovation and technology, no one needs to guess how Alberta will run the show once the feds are gone.That doesn’t stop the Liberals from preaching disaster, though, despite mounting evidence to the contrary. Last year alone, Alberta added 85,000 jobs while the rest of the country sank deeper into unemployment. Ontario and British Columbia saw a mass exodus of skilled workers, most of whom relocated to Alberta, and tourism climbed to historic levels. All this while independence dominates the headlines..The generic retort to this phenomenon is that Alberta is succeeding despite the Western independence movement, but one could easily argue that its success is because of it. The reality is, Albertans aren’t alone. People from across the country are tired of being taxed into poverty to support every lost cause the Liberals choose to pursue. They’re sick of watching the cost of living rise, their chance to own a home slip away, and their employment prospects dashed by immigrants or DEI requirements.The system is broken, and Canada is past being saved, so they come here, the last oasis of sanity in a desert of woke madness. It’s the final Conservative stronghold fighting to survive as the CBC blasts the province and its leadership daily, while policy after policy is tabled to limit Alberta’s freedom.For a movement that’s constantly dismissed as fringe and discredited by any liberal with a microphone, Western independence terrifies Ottawa — as it should. The country’s piggy bank is marching to the exit, valuable natural resources will leave with it, a generous chunk of the CPP is about to vanish, and meaningful equalization payments will be a distant memory. One thing is about to become painfully clear: Alberta is not Quebec.R.T. Wells is a veteran of the Royal Canadian Navy.