WENZEL: A few ideas for Prime Minister Poilievre to get cracking on

It’s time for a federal election, and there's no doubt in my mind the USA training manual on how to win elections and stay in power forever is "already in town" working on it.In a recent straw poll on ‘X’ I posed the question on how people felt about our current situation and the results were overwhelming; 93% of participants want an election now!You could argue against my results, but with over 800 reposts, and many opposing with sometimes "deranged" comments, the results are an indicator. I’m not the only one who has done this, and the results are all very similar. In addition, consider the polls currently being run by some of Canada’s pollsters. The governing Liberal Party is on the bubble of public disdain.So, will we get a fall election? That’s not likely to happen even though the NDP cancelled their agreement with the Liberal Party to levitate their own position which is unfortunate. Canadians deserves an early ‘Christmas Gift’! In the game of politics this will more than likely play out until it’s intended in October of 2025. The Bloc has already indicated they will support the Liberals along with the Greens. If the majority get a favorable result in the election with a Conservative government, what’s next? What are the biggest priorities for this government to achieve that would make life more palatable and better in Canada? Here are my thoughts! Some low hanging fruit would be to cancel the media funding, especially the billion plus dollars supporting the CBC. A national broadcaster was valuable to Canada in the 20th century; however, AI is expected to become a major interrupter in the near future. We've long since grown past controlled mainstream media with a plethora of independent outlets competing with quality broadcasting and reporting. Better yet, they don't require, or ask for, any tax dollar subsidies. In today's world, we have a choice and ‘we choose to pay for what we want’.Eliminate the carbon tax 100%. It's a campaign promise by the opposition and it’s resonated with Canadians who are struggling to make ends meet. And a very touchy one is to reduce personal income taxes by 1-2%. Not to mention a need ‘to reduce spending’ along with it. Why not a larger reduction you might ask? Well, Canada is well over a trillion dollars in debt and no government can afford to reduce taxes any lower while servicing that kind of debt. You don’t have to be an economist to know that both reductions are long overdue! Welcome to the sunny ways of "uncontrolled spending" and a "green dream" that no country has fully succeeded in achieving. Just maybe it isn’t needed. And, while we are at it, how about a full review of the Income Tax Act?Reduce immigration targets back to normal levels or put it on hold for two years. Canada’s housing, schools, medical services, social programs and more are bursting at the seams with more customers than they can manage, and the staff and services are suffering along with it. In addition, we should be considering a complete overhaul of our immigration plan. Why aren’t transferable skills a priority when considering applications for new Canadians? Particularly, when we know our birth to death ratio is one of the lowest of the G7 countries. What are the reasons for that? Is the cost of living just too high to allow for more children, or have Canadians become so selfish or worried about the future of Canada that they only want 1.2 children?For the longer-term view, lets accept that Canada is more than a "Virtue Signaling Green Utopia" that doesn't exist. But what does exist is the ability for Canada to become one of the major energy producing capitals of the world. We not only have an abundance of resources and the technology to extract it while reducing emissions, but we can leverage that by ‘opening the doors’ to lucrative deals with countries in need of our clean energy. We ironically, and sadly, have turned them away over the last nine years. Imagine the wealth that we could have and would have generated for our country. We know the Canadian healthcare system is in turmoil and no amount of money can fix it. We need to look at other countries that have far more successful systems of care. Dare I say because they share a public/ private health care partnership? I know this continues to be a sore spot for some, but it already exists in Canada on a much smaller scale. Emulating such systems along with their best practices will make Canada’s healthcare a leader once again.Proportional representation remains a major ‘sore spot’. This country is in fact lopsided when it comes to favoring the East. Some will try to deny it, some will tell me to quit whining, but it’s never been more obvious than over the past nine years. What policies work in the east does not work in the west, right down to the appointed senate. Over 90 countries around the world use proportional representation’which represents the populace more effectively. This has been promised before but never delivered. It is long overdue!What I am sure will be the most unpopular of all my suggestions is we have to scale back the public sector which has grown substantially larger per capita than any other G7 nation. Take the Canadian Revenue Agency, which employs 59,000 people for a population of 40 million. By comparison, the IRS in the United States employs 83,000 people for a population ten times our size. And most of all, for the amount employed, have we seen an improvement in government services? I’d say no, and currently, most Canadians would agree. Particularly, when it has been reported that overall, 100,000 more have been added to our government payroll over the past 9-years.So yes, it’s high time for a federal election because it's obvious that the Liberal government and their platform is the furthest thing from what Canadians want or can afford. People are tired of vanity, ego and ideologies of the current politicians. We just want to be listened to again! Is anyone listening?.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.