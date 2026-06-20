Opinion

WENZEL: Calgary Plan is moving too fast for a decision that will shape the next 30 years

With billions in future infrastructure and growth decisions at stake, City Council should demand far more public scrutiny before approving Calgary’s most consequential planning document in a generation.
Housing
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Calgary
Calgary City Council
Opinion
Opinion Column
The Calgary Plan
Rob Ward
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Western Standard
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