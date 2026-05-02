Opinion

WENZEL: Calgary’s water crisis isn’t your fault — so why are you paying for it?

With 115 million litres lost daily to leaks, City Hall is pushing permanent water restrictions instead of fixing its own failing infrastructure.
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Calgary
Water
Opinion
Opinion Column
Water Restrictions
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