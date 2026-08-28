Opinion

WENZEL: Canada’s provincial trade barriers are hurting Canadians more than Trump’s tariffs

Ottawa is trying to negotiate with Washington while charging Canadians a self-inflicted tax at every provincial border.
Lumber truck
Lumber truckCourtesy ResourceWorks
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Ottawa
Alberta
Federal Government
Free Trade
Interprovincial Trade
Opinion
Home Building
Housing Starts
Opinion Column
Interprovincial Trade Barriers
50% tariffs
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