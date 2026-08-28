WENZEL: Canada’s provincial trade barriers are hurting Canadians more than Trump’s tariffs

I have been in the home building industry for more than thirty years, and I have lost count of how many times I have been told the walls between our provinces are coming down. Last time, I almost let myself believe it. In the spring of 2025, Mark Carney put a date on it, and a date is something I can work with. Free trade by Canada Day. That was July 1, 2025.It is now the last week of August 2026. Washington has 50% tariffs sitting on roughly $20 billion of our goods, building materials among them. Ottawa hits back dollar for dollar on September 8. The walls are exactly where they were.I am not saying we walk away from the Americans or write off CUSMA. But there is something maddening about flying our negotiators to Washington to argue for access to someone else's market while we are still charging admission on our own.We are thirteen economies draped in one flag.Ottawa did most of its part. The Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act came into force on January 1, 2026, and the federal government has cleared all 53 of its own exceptions under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement. Federal rules were never the biggest hurdle. The provinces own the licencing, the certification, and the procurement, and only 94 of the 296 exceptions in that agreement have come off since January 2025.Here is what the rest of them cost you. The International Monetary Fund figures our internal barriers work out to a 9% tariff this country charges itself, climbing far higher in services like healthcare, where a credential earned in one province stops counting in the next. The Bank of Canada's January assumption for the average American tariff was 5.8%. We are literally taking more out of our own pockets than Washington is..Let me put a face on it. CMHC calculated that clearing these barriers would add about 30,000 housing starts a year, taking us to roughly 280,000 instead of 245,000. Thirty thousand families get keys to homes instead of another year of saving while the price moves higher. It doesn't cost much, but it costs politicians their exemptions. That is the only reason it hasn't happened.In July, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business gave Ottawa an A+ and ten jurisdictions an A. In the same report, 69% of small business owners said doing business across Canada was "no easier in the past year,” and 16% said it got harder. What the heck? The government got the signing ceremony.The gaps aren't unproven. A product certified in Alberta can now be sold into British Columbia and still not be eligible for use on a BC jobsite. Quebec added exemptions instead of dropping them. Nine premiers signed a deal in July so wineries can ship to your door, which is good for the wineries, but it will not move one load of lumber across the country.This should hit the hardest here because Alberta is among the most trade-dependent provinces in the country. Most of what we build and pull out of the ground goes south. When that border closes, the rest of Canada is supposed to be the fallback, except ours has a toll booth on it, and we built it ourselves.Don't get me wrong, we should fight Washington with everything we have, but that is not the only fight we are in. And none of that needs Washington's signature, only premiers willing to give up a little protection and a Prime Minister willing to enforce his own deadline.Fourteen months on, the exceptions are still listed, the tolls are still up, and the only thing that has actually moved is the calendar. They promised free trade by Canada Day. I guess they never said which year.