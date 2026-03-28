Opinion

WENZEL: Density at any cost? Inside the Calgary Plan’s flawed vision for growth and affordability

Behind promises of efficiency and lower housing costs lies a plan that sidelines community choice, overestimates infrastructure capacity, and risks billions in taxpayer dollars.
New multi-family development under construction
New multi-family development under constructionWS File
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Calgary
Housing
Opinion
Opinion Column
Calgary Plan

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