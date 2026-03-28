WENZEL: Density at any cost? Inside the Calgary Plan’s flawed vision for growth and affordability

With property tax increases dominating headlines and kitchen table conversations, there is a risk that another far more consequential issue slips quietly off the public radar. That issue is ‘the Calgary Plan’, a long-term policy framework that will shape the city’s growth direction and commit billions of taxpayer dollars over the next three decades.Calgary has seen this movie before. Different title, similar script.The Calgary Plan is being presented as bold and necessary. In reality, it rests on a familiar assumption that has quietly shaped city planning for more than a decade: that we can predict how people will live, move, and choose housing far enough into the future to justify committing Calgary to a single dominant growth model today.Long-term planning matters, but projections are not guarantees. Calgary learned that with Plan It Calgary and Imagine Calgary around 2010, an ambitious blueprint was created that promised smarter growth and stronger transit outcomes. Instead, transit use stagnated, infrastructure costs climbed, and despite efforts to redirect growth inward, the city continued expanding outward, often delivering complete communities at densities that rival or exceed many established inner-city neighbourhoods.Now we are told this time is different.The Calgary Plan doubles down on one central premise: building up must become the default. Density is framed as the responsible path. Neighbourhood preference becomes secondary to citywide targets. Growth, we are told, will be more efficient and affordable if we accept this direction. That’s not true. But Calgarians do not oppose growth. They oppose being told there is only one acceptable version of it.Cities are not abstract. They are lived systems shaped by families, employment patterns, schools, and daily commutes. When planning narrows choice instead of expanding it, public confidence weakens..The most pressing concern is not density itself. It is the assertion that existing infrastructure can absorb significantly more intensity without serious strain.Tell that to the residents of Bowness, who have experienced a second major water main break in two years. Tell it to communities with aging pipes, constrained roads, and schools already near capacity. Many Calgarians see the strain in traffic delays and deferred maintenance.Yet the Plan assumes capacity will adjust over time. Pipes will be upgraded. Transit will scale. Roads will adapt. The gap between those assurances and lived experience is where skepticism grows.That skepticism was evident during the blanket rezoning debate. When City Hall advanced the proposal, a majority of Calgarians expressed opposition during consultation. Not because residents reject change, but because they questioned the scale and sequencing. The subsequent repeal highlighted the cost of moving ahead without broad support, including millions of taxpayer dollars spent on a process that failed to build trust.There are now concerns that elements of blanket rezoning are resurfacing in softer language within the Calgary Plan itself. Whether intentional or not, the perception reinforces public doubt.The affordability argument also deserves scrutiny. If density alone ensured affordability, Calgary would already be less expensive than comparable cities. Instead, land and housing costs here often exceed those in Edmonton for similar homes. Allowing more units does not automatically lower prices. In some cases, it increases land values before supply ever reaches the market.The Plan tends to measure progress by approvals rather than outcomes. Units permitted are treated as success, even if delivery is slow or prices remain out of reach..It is also worth stating clearly that outward growth is not inherently a problem. Well-planned new communities can be dense, efficient, and affordable for young families. When infrastructure is sequenced properly, greenfield development can expand supply without overloading aging systems.Long-term planning is essential. But planning that relies too heavily on an outdated planning ideology or faulty assumptions carries risk. Calgary deserves a framework that reflects how people actually live today, adapts when projections miss the mark, and earns trust through transparency rather than urgency.As this plan moves toward potential approval later this summer, public attention matters. Decisions of this scale shape Calgary for decades and carry financial implications measured in the billions.Calgarians should read the plan, examine its assumptions, and get engaged in the process. Ask how infrastructure will be funded. Ask how affordability will be measured. Ask what happens when the projections fall short.Because once this framework is locked in, reversing course will not be easy or cheap.If the Calgary Plan is truly the right path, it should stand up to scrutiny. If it cannot, Calgarians deserve the chance to say so before the city commits billions of your dollars and the next thirty years of growth to it.